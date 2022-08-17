On first blush at her sexy bikini pictures, Paige VanZant looks like a stunning swimsuit model. But she’s an accomplished mixed martial artist, professional wrestler and a bare-knuckle boxer who is as tough as they come.

The former UFC star and Dancing With the Stars contestant has branched out into new ventures that include an exclusive fan website, where for $9.99 a month her supporters get access to super sexy photos, while trying her hand at acting, as she’s filming the upcoming feature Skill House. Paige has been open about her incredible ability to multitask while looking to expand her resume.

“Honestly, it’s really, not that hard,” she told Daily Star Sport in August 2022, about how she balances her fitness regimen with the rest of her busy schedule. “I get to wake up and go to training, [and] put myself in the position to take those opportunities that help propel me to a brighter future and make my life easier to live.”

“I’ve been able to say yes to opportunities. I have a whole team that I hire that does everything for me, those day-to-day tasks so I can only focus on training,” she continued, proudly adding, “I have 24 hours in my day. It seems that the rest of the world has less, because everyone is always shocked about the things I take on and have been able to accomplish.”

Paige strives to be a champion at everything she does. When competing on season 22 of DWTS in 2016, she finished as the runner up to winner Nyle DiMarco.

“I work hard for my body. I work hard for who I am, and there’s a side of me that’s extremely girly and feminine, and I get to share that on my fan site,” Paige told MMA Fighting in April about her venture after her followers had hoped she would join OnlyFans.

“Now I think it’s becoming a lot more acceptable. Before, the OnlyFans was seen more for just like porn stars. It was a little bit more X-rated, just the view from the public. Not saying that’s actually what people have on there, but I wanted to do it my own way. I wanted to do it professionally and have my own website and that’s what I’ve done,” she shared.

“There are two sides of it. I didn’t want to put myself in a position where I would lose business opportunities based on having an exclusive content site, but I feel like I’m already seen as a sex symbol in the sports world. I might as well have the monetization behind it,” Paige added. More power to her!

