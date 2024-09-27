Pamela Anderson Won't See Baywatch Costars: 'Nothing in Common' (EXCL)

Pamela Anderson has given her former Baywatch costars the cold shoulder as she lives her best life without socializing much, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Pam, 57, rose to fame starring alongside David Hasselhoff in the long-running series, Baywatch, making the blonde a household name and iconic sex symbol in the 1990s.

“A few of the old gang have reached out,” the source says, “but Pam doesn’t feel the need to keep in touch, nor is she one of these Hollywood phonies to kiss up and pretend there’s a friendship there when there’s not.”

Recently, the actress has found a career rebirth through her role in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. The movie is a shift from Pam’s previous gigs as it’s a much more serious and dramatic film.

She stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who both, via their aging Las Vegas performer characters, explore the gradual process of fading stardom – or at least sex appeal – and the painful rediscovering of one’s personal identity separate from the gaze of others.

The movie has critics raving, especially at Pam’s delightfully unsuspected dramatic chops, with The Hollywood Reporter describing her acting as “undeniably affecting, offering illuminating insights into both the character and the actress playing her, who has had to struggle to be taken seriously.”

Now, the insider says Pam has stopped chasing what she had thought was her Baywatch prime and is ready for the next phase of her acting career.

“She loves her life on Vancouver Island and has found peace and a surprising success,” the source says.

Pam even attended Paris Fashion Week makeup free in 2023, an experience she described as “freeing and fun.”

Ron Davis/Getty Images

Other actresses, who are no doubt no strangers to the extreme pressures of beauty expectations in Hollywood, praised the former Playboy centerfold, with Scarlett Johansson thanking her for sending a “powerful message” to women and Jamie Lee Curtis saying she was “floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Pam’s response was demure. “I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes,’” she said at the time. “I am just being me.”

The model has opened up to fans about her new philosophy lately, through a Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela.

While the rest of the Baywatch cast still has a soft spot for their leading lady, the insider says Pam has grown past seeing people for the sake of seeing them.

“David Hasselhoff, in particular, would love to hear from her and had a special brother-sister pact back in the day, and David Charvet, Parker Stevenson and Carmen Electra would be only too glad for a reunion of sorts, even a casual one,” the source tells.

“From Pam’s point of view, she has fond memories, but nothing in common with these people anymore.”

“She doesn’t diss them, but she prefers her animals and humanitarian projects.”

“She’s not lonely. She’s enjoying a little comeback but still has her priorities.”