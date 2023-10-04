Pamela Anderson looked absolutely stunning while sitting front row at various events during Paris Fashion Week 2023, and she did it without a stitch of makeup on her face. However, the Baywatch alum previously revealed the reason why she decided to go makeup-free.

In an August interview with Elle magazine, Pamela explained that her decision to stop wearing makeup stemmed from the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in April 2019. “She was the best,” Pamela reflected. “Since then, I felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me to not wear makeup.”

During a time when others have been doing “big makeup looks,” Pamela admitted that it was a “little rebellious” for her to start experimenting with a more fresh-faced appearance. However, she said the decision has been “freeing and fun” at the same time. “It’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing,” she shared. “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look in the mirror.”

She doubled down on these feelings while speaking to i-D magazine during her time at Fashion Week in October, and said it translates to her style, as well. “It’s all about self acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I’m trying to embrace now,” she explained. “Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief – a weight off my shoulders. I’m dressing for me now, not for everybody else.”

The 56-year-old has favored a makeup-free complexion for years now, and continued to embrace her bare beauty while attending shows for designers like Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood and more in Paris. She was absolutely glowing while in the spotlight at the high-profile and star-studded events, and received praise from both fans and fellow celebrities for showing off such a natural look.

Jamie Lee Curtis even dedicated an entire Instagram message to the Baywatch star after one of her makeup free appearances at Fashion Week. “THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN,” Jamie Lee wrote, alongside a photo of Pamela. “In the middle of Fashion Week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Several other stars popped into the comments section of Jamie Lee’s post to agree. “Beautiful,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote, while Selma Blair added, “Love this. Beautiful self assuredness.” Alyssa Milano also gushed, “Gorgeous,” and Chelsea Handler commented, “That’s pretty iconic.”

Meanwhile, in her own Instagram post from Paris Fashion Week, Pamela added, “There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love.”