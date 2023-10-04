Pamela Anderson Makeup-Free Photos: Her Bare Face Pictures

Pamela Anderson Is Living a Makeup-Free Lifestyle! See Her Bare Face Photos Over the Years

In one way or another, Pamela Anderson has always inspired people. While some people like to replicate the former model’s iconic ‘90s makeup look, others felt empowered after she pledged to live a makeup-free lifestyle.

Fans noticed Pamela’s stripped-down looks after her Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story released in January 2023. The Canada native starred in the short film with a bare face in almost all of her scenes and confessionals.

Later that year, Pamela revealed she changed her way of living after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer in April 2019.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she told Elle in August 2023. “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Pamela has not only talked the makeup-free talk, but she walked the walk after she attended Paris Fashion Week events in her au ​naturel face and gave confidence to her peers and fans to do the same.

Keep scrolling to see Pamela Anderson’s no-makeup photos.