Paris Hilton revealed where she stands with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan two decades after they made headlines with their friendship and wild party days.

While participating in a TalkShopLive event on Thursday, August 22, Paris, 43, shared that she and Lindsay, 38, recently reconnected at a Vanity Fair party. “It was so good to see her,” she said. “She looks so beautiful. So happy for her.”

Meanwhile, she said that Britney, 42, frequently visits her and husband Carter Reum’s home to see their kids Phoenix, 19 months, and London, 9 months. “She loves visiting the babies. She just loves kids so much,” Paris said about the “Womanizer” singer.

Paris added that Britney and Phoenix even dance while listening to her new Infinite Icon album, which will be released in September.

After noting that Britney’s favorite tracks are “Chasin’” and “I’m Free,” Paris revealed if she would ever collaborate with Britney or Lindsay. “That would be fun. I love both of them as artists,” she gushed.

Not only does Britney often drop by Paris’ home, but the “Stars Are Blind” singer previously attended her wedding to now ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2022.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” Paris previously said during an episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast about her decision to attend Britney and Sam’s wedding. “I’m not gonna go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night, and that’s her story to tell. But all I can say is I am just so incredibly happy for her.”

Paris was part of several iconic friendships in the early 2000s, and another one that has lasted the test of time is with Nicole Richie. The friends are even in the process of working together on a new project after they wrapped The Simple Life in 2007.

In June, the mother of two revealed she was “so excited” to work with Nicole, 42, again on their new show.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“We have been best friends since we were two years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her,” Paris told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the project would be “iconic.”

She continued, “What we created together is so special and this is just going to be so iconic. I am so excited to do this for all the fans.”

Celebrity Crossword 25 Crosswords Play now

Paris later revealed they were reuniting for a special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the reality show, which will air on Peacock in December. She explained that they “came up with this all on our own and it is such a fun concept,” adding that “no one has ever done anything like it before.”

“We went back to Arkansas and just reconnected with all of the people we were there with, 20 years ago,” Paris shared. “So it’s been really special. I’m really excited for people to see it.”