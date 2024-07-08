Paris-Hilton-Takes-Daughter-London-to-Namesake-English-Capital

Paris Hilton shared an adorable video taking her daughter London to her namesake city, London, England, ​and gushed about how thrilling the experience was in a Sunday, July 7, Instagram post.

“London Hilton at The London Hilton,” Paris, 43, wrote in the caption, while showing London, ​7 months, atop a blanket on the floor as the socialite planted kisses on her smiling baby.

“So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true! I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London,” the entrepreneur continued. “Named after my favorite city in the world! Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favorite Hilton in London.”

The video showed a rare look at Paris’ daughter’s face, including her blue eyes. Usually, the “Stars Are Blind” singer covers her second child’s face with sunglasses.

In a second video of the pair aboard a private plane, Paris called her little girl “My twin.” She wore a onesie with colorful teddy bears on it that matched her daughter’s blanket, bow, and her own little outfit. Both donned matching pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

The Simple Life alum later got down to business in the U.K., paying a visit to the Hilton Garden Inn at the Silverstone racing circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix. She sat in a Formula 1 McLaren car and posed with the team’s two drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, in a post she shared on Monday, July 8.

“Sliving scenes from @F1 #Formula1 Weekend in the UK,” Paris wrote next to the series of photos and videos. It appeared London didn’t come along as her mom played hostess to the F1 team at several events.

Paris and husband Carter Reum welcomed London Marilyn Hilton-Reum on November 11, 2023, via surrogate. Her birthdate happened to fall on the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

The heiress surprised fans with the news she’d added to her family in a November 23, 2023, Instagram post on Thanksgiving ​Day. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she wrote next to a pink onesie with the name “London” written across it, along with a knit teddy bear and red heart-shaped sunglasses.

While Paris had shared numerous photos of son Phoenix, who arrived via surrogate in January 2023, fans pressed the reality star on why she didn’t show off London more than five months after her birth.

“With the comments about her son, she wants to protect her daughter from the spotlight as long as possible,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on April 9.

Phoenix, 15 months, was the subject of rude comments by fans after Paris shared pictures of his first trip to New York in October 2023. Some mocked the size of his head, while others asked if he had brain swelling.

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy,” she wrote in response to a fan’s TikTok video, in which many people urged Paris to take Phoenix to a specialist. “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

The New York native finally shared the first photos of her daughter on April 19. “Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” she captioned the snapshots. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember.”

She added, “Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”