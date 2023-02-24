Women supporting women. Paris Hilton revealed that longtime friend Kim Kardashian offered her and husband Carter Reum advice on IVF and surrogacy before they welcomed a baby into the world.

“I went and did the one round of IVF, because Kim had told me about it. So I had eggs frozen,” the hotel heiress, 42, told Glamour U.K. in an interview published on Thursday, February 23, sharing that she started this journey in her late 30s. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Paris and Carter, 42, decided to freeze embryos in preparation for starting a family.

“Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” the “Stars Are Blind” singer shared. “And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And we’ve done it seven times … I have all boys. I have 20 boys.”

The couple — who tied the knot during a glamorous ceremony that took place in November 2021 — announced the birth of their baby boy, Phoenix Barron, on January 24. He was born via surrogate. “You are already loved beyond words,” Paris shared via Instagram at the time with an image of her son’s hand wrapped around her finger.

“Kim told me about [surrogacy] as well,” Paris explained. “I’m using the same doctor, Dr. Huang, who’s the best and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people [the surrogate] to make sure that they’re healthy. And we’re in the process of everything now, so it’s a lot.”

Even though they have tons of male embryos waiting, Paris and Carter are going through the process again to “see if there’s any girls.”

When it comes to the topic of having children, the Simple Life alum is honest in revealing that she always would have used a surrogate. Paris admitted to being “scared” of the child birthing process because of experiences in her past.

“When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well,” she recalled. “But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared … childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

Looking toward the future, Paris explained that the only thing she wants is “to enjoy my life with my family and be normal.”