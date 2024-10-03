Pascal Ibgui made a memorable impression during his reality TV debut on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette. As viewers have gotten to know Pascal, many people have become curious about his family and his kids.

Who Are ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Star Pascal Ibgui’s Kids?

The TV personality is the proud father to three kids. Pascal became a parent when his eldest daughter, Natalie Crystalle, was born. While Pascal and his younger children currently reside in Chicago, Natalie lives in Canada.

Many social media users wondered if Natalie was actually related to Pascal due to his lack of photos of her on social media. She took to TikTok in September 2024 to address the speculation. “My brother and my sister are way younger than me and they live in Chicago,” Natalie explained in the clip. “So they get to see him all the time whereas I see him a couple times a year. That’s why I’m not on his Instagram. And to be honest, we don’t take, like, a ton of pictures together.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

However, Natalie managed to dig up photos of her and Pascal to prove they’re related. “Why would I lie about that?” she asked the critics. “That’s, like, the weirdest thing, just to pick a random guy off a show, and be, like, ‘That’s my dad.’ That would be weird.”

Natalie followed in her salon owner dad’s footsteps and considers herself a “hair ninja,” according to her Instagram bio. She is also the proud mother to a son named Pryce, and she regularly documents his time playing hockey on social media.

Celebrity Crossword 46 Crosswords Play now

Pascal’s fatherhood journey continued when he welcomed his second child, son Maxim. He graduated high school in 2021 and is currently a student at Indiana University. Fans were previously introduced to Maxim when he made a cameo during The Golden Bachelorette in premiere in September 2024.

“Dad, I just want to say how thrilled I am for you to have been given this once in a lifetime experience. Joan I can’t wait to meet you when my dad brings you back,” he said in a pre-recorded video. “One more thing. I promise I won’t have any parties at the house this Saturday at 10 p.m. I love you Dad. Kill it.”

Pascal’s youngest child is his daughter Sara. While not much is known about his youngest daughter, the TV personality took to Instagram in May 2024 to congratulate her on graduating high school. She is currently a student at Loyola University Chicago.

“Pre-graduation dinner with my beautiful daughter and my son,” he captioned a photo with Maxim and Sara at the time.

What Has ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Star Pascal Ibgui Said About His Kids?

While chatting with Joan Vassos during the season premiere, Pascal pulled out a letter that Maxim had written. Before he read the message, Pascal said the note was proof that he had “done what needed to be done.”

Courtesy of Pascal Ibgui/Instagram

“Dear father, as you embark into your new journey, you’re going to kick ass,” the letter read. “I believe in you. You are the greatest father. Thank you for the advice you have given me. You are my rock, I love you and I hope that Joan will be a good fit for you. Your difficult son.”