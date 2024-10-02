who is jonathan rone meet season 1 golden bachelorette star

Jonathan Rone is one of Joan Vassos’ contestants on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette. After the two initially bonded over previously “feeling invisible” in their older age, they’ve begun to form an even deeper connection.

What Is ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Star Jonathan Rone’s Job?

Jonathan works as a materials specialist for Gallup, a management consulting firm, according to his LinkedIn. He’s held the position since February 2016. Before that, he was a sale’s associate in the women’s shoe department at Von Maur from 2008 until 2013. He worked as a waiter in an upscale restaurant for 16 years prior to that.

Jonathan attended Rockhurst University and graduated in 1983 with a degree in business administration.

In addition to his careers over the years, Jonathan appears to do some acting and modeling. He has one acting credit on IMDb and has several modeling photos on his Instagram page.

Was Golden Bachelorette’s Jonathan Rone Married?

Jonathan revealed during the Golden Bachelorette premiere that he was previously married. “My wife wanted a divorce and I was completely blindsided,” he shared. “Now I’m a single father with shared custody.”

Does Golden Bachelorette’s Jonathan Rone Have Kids?

Jonathan has two children. “They are the joy of my life,” he admitted on the Golden Bachelorette.

“It’s been a lot of sacrifices,” Jonathan shared. “But family comes first. Being at this age and being single, feeling invisible, I can definitely relate. But I’m doing the best I can for my children. I think that’s what sacrifice is all about. Being selfless.”

In addition to his kids, Jonathan also has three pets – “a dog, a cat, and a floppy-eared rabbit,” according to his ABC bio.

Where Is Golden Bachelorette’s Jonathan Rome From?

Jonathan lives in Oakland, Iowa, which he described as a “small community of a bit more than 1,500 people.” He admitted that he wouldn’t be living “in the small city” if it weren’t for his kids.

Growing up, Jonathan “went to a small Catholic school,” he revealed. It appears that Jonathan grew up in Kansas City, as he posted an Instagram photo of himself in a Kansas City Chiefs shirt with the caption, “No place like home!”

ABC

He said on the Golden Bachelorette that he was the only student of color at his school. “My senior year, I had the courage to ask a girl out to prom, and probably, like, a week before prom she decided not to go,” he told Joan. “I remember I just felt shattered. My heart was broken because of that. That completely destroyed my ego. I started to create that harder shell to protect myself.”

To make up for his experience in high school, Joan crowned Jonathan prom king during the first group date of the season on the Golden Bachelorette.

Does Jonathan Rone Win ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Unfortunately, Jonathan does not win the Golden Bachelorette, according to spoilers from Reality Steve. The television blogger reported that fellow contestant Chock Chapple is actually the winner of the show’s inaugural season.