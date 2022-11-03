He’s lucky in love! Paul Wesley‘s dating history includes multiple actresses, including a few costars from The Vampire Diaries.

Following his debut as Stefan Salvatore on the fan-favorite CW show, the actor debuted his romance with Torrey DeVitto, who guest-starred as Dr. Meredith Fell on the show. The couple got married in 2011 and announced their decision to “amicably split” in July 2013. “They will continue to remain good friends,” Paul’s rep told E! News at the time. Their divorce was finalized in December of that year.

In September 2013, Us Weekly broke the news that he was dating actress Phoebe Tonkin. The actress was also a Vampire Diaries guest star before starring in the spinoff series The Originals.

“He’s my best friend. It’s such a fun time in my life right now,” Phoebe told Elle Canada of their romance in 2015. “It’s nice to have someone to share all that with.”

The pair were on and off for four years before ultimately breaking up in October 2017.

After he and Phoebe split, Paul wasn’t romantically linked to anyone else until summer 2018 when he sparked romance rumors with Ines de Ramon. At the time, the two didn’t confirm their relationship. However, Paul appeared to go Instagram official with Ines in September of that same year.

“Throwback Thursday, Feast of San Gennaro, Nyc,” he captioned a post of the jewelry designer, seemingly confirming that they were more than friends.

By 2019, they were secretly married. While Paul and Ines were spotted wearing wedding bands, it was actually Nina Dobrev who spilled the tea on their relationship status.

“We’re really good friends. I love his wife,” the former CW star shared while appearing on the “Directionally Challenged” podcast in June 2019. “It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

While they shared tons of romantic snaps online together, things between Paul and Ines didn’t last. News of their split broke in April 2022.

But is Paul single and ready to mingle? Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of his love life, including exes and more.