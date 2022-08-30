When it comes to dating, Jesse Lee Soffer keeps his romantic life out of the public eye! The Chicago P.D. star has been romantically linked to a few of his One Chicago franchise costars over the years, including Sophia Bush and Torrey DeVitto. Where does the actor’s dating life stand now? Keep reading for more details.

Who Is Jesse Lee Soffer?

The New York native played the role of Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. for 10 seasons. He announced his exit from the show in August 2022.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” the actor shared in a statement to Variety at the time. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Is Jesse Lee Soffer Single?

The actor isn’t a big social media guy, so it’s unclear exactly where his relationship status stands now.

Did Jesse Lee Soffer Date Sophia Bush?

Just like their onscreen counterparts — Jay and Erin Lindsay, respectively — the actors dated in real life. While they never publicly confirmed their romance, the duo were romantically linked in 2014 after meeting on set. News of their split broke in June 2015. However, they were spotted holding hands in New York City later that same year. While it’s unclear what really went down between them in the romance department, it seems like there’s no bad blood between them now. When Sophia departed from Chicago P.D. in 2017, Jesse had nothing but positive things to say about his former costar.

“You know, it’s always sad when a cast member leaves a show. We’re a huge family, and she’s a huge part of making the show what it was,” he told TVLine at the time. “We all created something together, and so that’s always difficult. But the show must go on. That’s how it works.”

Did Jesse Lee Soffer Date Torrey DeVitto?

Torrey, who starred as Doctor Natalie Manning on Chicago Med from 2016 to 2019, also dated Jesse. He confirmed their relationship to Us Weekly in September 2018, noting that the romance was “great” and “awesome.” However, they only lasted a few months. Us Weekly confirmed their split in May 2019.

Torrey, for her part, has since moved on with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.