While Kim Kardashian has stated she’s done having children with the four kids whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, very much wants a little one of his own.

“I’m definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, that I’m yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” Pete, 28, revealed to fellow comedian Kevin Hart on the upcoming season of his Peacock interview series, Heart to Hart.

In the teaser clip, which was released on Tuesday, July 12, Pete told Kevin, 43, “It’s like super corny … but it would be so fun,” about becoming a dad, adding, “Just dress up a little dude or like … I’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The former Saturday Night Live star said that he’s working on himself so that he’ll be prepared when it comes to fatherhood. “I’m just trying to be as good of a dude and get better. So, when that happens, it’s just easier,” he explained.

This might be concerning news for Kim, 41, as she has previously stated she doesn’t plan to expand her family. “Yeah, I’m done. I have a lot of kids, I’m done,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2021 about how her four children are enough. Kim gave birth to daughter North, 9, and son Saint, 6, before she and Kanye turned to a surrogate to welcome daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, after her two pregnancies were high risk.

The Kardashians star’s patience with her large brood was tested during the coronavirus pandemic, when lockdowns forced her to be at home with all of her children for an extended period of time. “Being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” Kim revealed on The View in March 2020, adding, “It’s really tough. It’s really tough.”

In addition to being the mother of four kids, a reality TV star and Pete’s girlfriend, Kim is studying to be a lawyer on top of running several successful businesses, including her shapewear brand SKIMS, which has since spawned swimwear, sleepwear and other designs, and her new skincare line, SKKN, which launched on June 21. Pete might have to do some smooth talking if he wants Kim to be the mother of his future children for whom he is longing.