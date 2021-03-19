On her way! Kim Kardashian took the “baby bar” exam on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which means she’s one step closer to finishing law school and becoming a lawyer. See an explanation about how the reality star is achieving her goal below!

During the season 20 premiere of KUWTK on Thursday, March 18, fans watched as Kim, 40, anxiously prepare for the big exam. Her four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — even cleared out of their Calabasas mansion to stay at the famous family’s Wyoming ranch with Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021.

“The kids are in Wyoming, and that’s the hardest thing for me is to be away from the kids. But I have to really dedicate myself and do it,” Kim explained in the episode, while noting she was most nervous for the essay portion.

The KKW Beauty founder added it was even more “nerve-wracking” because the test scores are public record and “the whole world will know if you fail.”

What is the “baby bar” and why was Kim required to take it? The state of California — along with Vermont, Virginia and Washington — does not require a law degree as a prerequisite for taking the bar exam.

Instead, these states allow people to become “law readers” by apprenticing with a practicing lawyer for a designated amount of time. Kim, who does not have an undergraduate degree, is specifically participating in the Judge’s Chamber Program, also known as the California Law Office Program. A requirement for this program includes passing the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, often referred to as the “baby bar.” Hopeful students are permitted to continue studying for three more years if they pass the tough exam.

The test takes about two months to receive the results, but it appears Kim passed since the starlet has continued with her law school education.

She confirmed during an interview with Good Morning Vogue in March 2021 that she is halfway through her studies. “I have two years left, and so, I have two years under my belt,” she explained. “So, that is really steady and just a lot of work. But, with all of that, I get to work on new cases.”

The future is bright for Kim!