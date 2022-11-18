Smitten over her man! Pregnant Blake Lively gushed over her “stunning” husband, Ryan Reynolds, during a rare on-stage appearance as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award on Thursday, November 17.

The Simple Favor actress, 35, wore a stunning sparkly gown for the big night, which perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump as the couple awaits the arrival of baby No. 4, per a video from The Hollywood Reporter.

In particular, Blake credited Ryan’s best qualities, including “his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity” and “his unmatched work ethic.” She credited the 46-year-old’s morals to “his homeland” of Canada, adding, “Giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person.”

.@BlakeLively lists the qualities she loves about her husband @VanCityReynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards pic.twitter.com/LCj72BrdmF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2022

“It was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him, him,” the Gossip Girl alum continued in her heartfelt speech. “And now, I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hardwired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home.”

Blake and Ryan got married in 2012 and went on to have three daughters together — James, Inez and Betty. The Los Angeles native credits their strong friendship after meeting on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 as the secret behind their lasting relationship.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life,” the Rhythm Section actress gushed to Marie Claire about her relationship in 2016. “That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

When they first crossed paths, Ryan was still married to ex-wife Scarlett Johansson while Blake was dating her Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley. However, later that year, both of their respective relationships fizzled out.

The Betty Buzz founder hilariously recalled that they were “such good friends for so long” that the idea of dating didn’t initially cross their minds.

“When we were both single, we were still trying to find each other’s [perfect date],” she told Entertainment Weekly. “‘Oh, who would be good for you?’ We’d sit around being like, ‘Oh jeez, do you know anyone?’ And it didn’t click for, I mean, a good year and a half. Like, ‘Oh hey, wait, hold on. We could date!’”

Ryan joked to GQ that he and his wife got serious “after the sex” before sharing a sweet story about when their relationship began to turn romantic.

“We were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that’s open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?’ No one was in there, so it was just totally empty,” the Free Guy actor recalled in 2016. “And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’ And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don’t really need to go into what happened after that.”