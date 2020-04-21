Obviously, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are going to be cool parents! The couple participated in TikTok’s viral “Savage” challenge, which consists of dancing to Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit song.

“Nothing like when your man and baby are more savage than you! LOL,” the 36-year-old captioned her post shared on Monday, April 20. “Feel like I’m moving my mouth like Mykenna from The Bachelor LOL. I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn’t get it right!! LOL.” We still think Nikki did an amazing job and her fans agree.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Damn, you killed it,” wrote one person. “I think you did pretty damn good LOL,” commented a second follower. “Yes, you guys killed it! Artem is teaching you well, Nikki,” replied a third fan. He sure is!

This isn’t the first time the couple participated in a TikTok challenge. In March, they recorded themselves doing the “Flip the Switch” challenge — “mom and dad” version, that is.

The expecting parents couldn’t be more excited about their bundle of joy to arrive in the summer. On Monday, April 20, the Total Bellas star gushed over feeling her baby kick. The cherry on top is that Artem got to feel it as well.

“Yesterday, I felt a lot better but was down because I was feeling my baby kick so much and then couldn’t the past two days,” she wrote on Instagram. “I read about and have heard from other moms about this, that it happens but you can’t help but let it get you down. Then, this morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them. Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning!”

Nikki has never shied away from keeping it real with fans. Though she’s ecstatic about her pregnancy, she still faces challenges, including getting used to her changing body. It’s a good thing she has her sister, Brie Bella, to reassure her. When asked what’s the best piece of advice her twin has given her to get through this journey, Nikki exclusively told Life & Style “letting go of vanity” was crucial. Sibling goals!