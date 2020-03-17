Pregnant Nikki Bella Responds After Fan Thinks She's Drinking Wine

Setting the record straight! Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Monday, March 16, to share a photo of herself holding a wine glass as she sneaked up behind fiancé Artem Chigvintsev as he cooked. Considering she’s pregnant, a fan couldn’t help but question what Nikki was drinking, and she made sure to reassure them it’s not what it looks like.

“Is that wine?” asked the fan. “LOL, yes … a beautiful sparkling La Croix,” Nikki jokingly answered. “Give me all the wine vibes I need and miss.”

Despite not being able to drink alcohol, Nikki is embracing everything about pregnancy, including her changing body. On March 4, the Total Bellas star shared a topless photo, in which she flaunted her growing baby bump. “It’s crazy because a day after workouts, abs really pop out in the morning,” she captioned the snap at the time. “But one thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I can’t believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously, [my] boobs have gotten huge.”

Additionally, Nikki is embracing pregnancy weight gain. “It’s, like, right here at the bottom,” the soon-to-be mom said on her IG Story in January. “I love it. I found out my placenta is, like, right at the top, right at the front — not on the back. But, um, yeah, it’s so crazy to watch it grow and the scale, which I’m getting used to. But, I’m embracing it. I love it because my baby is in there.”

Luckily, Nikki gets to share this experience with her twin, Brie Bella, who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson. Thanks to the pregnancies, the sisters have a stronger relationship.

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively shared with Life & Style in February. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

How sweet!