One day after Princess Kate Middleton announced that she had completed her preventative chemotherapy treatments, husband Prince William admitted that his wife’s cancer battle is far from over.

The Prince of Wales, 42, briefly addressed the Princess of Wales’ cancer update during a visit to Llanelli, South Wales, where he had several engagements throughout the town, on Tuesday, September 10.

“It’s good news, but there is still a long way to go,” he said during a walkabout, Hello! reported.

Additionally, while speaking with members of a crowd outside the Swiss Valley Community Primary School, William thanked those who asked about Kate, 42, and shared an update on how she’s doing.

“She is better, and thank you,” he told one guest, according to People.

William’s comments about his wife echo what she shared in an emotional video update on her cancer battle, which she first announced in March.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” the princess said in the special announcement on Monday, September 9.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate explained that it has been a “tough” few months for herself and William, as well as their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she continued. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The mom of three said that her “focus” now will be on “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she said. “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate concluded, “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Kate is continuing to work from home and has begun working with her team on the annual Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Additionally, she is working toward appearing with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall in November.