Princess Kate Middleton revealed she has finished her preventative chemotherapy treatments, almost six months after announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, 42, said in a video released on Monday, September 9, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long,” adding, “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” the princess continued.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus,” she shared. “I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Kate’s next public appearance could come when the royal family attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, which falls on November 10.

The princess has also begun working with her team on her annual Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The “Together at Christmas” service takes place in early December and is shown as television special in the U.K. on Christmas Eve.

The princess shocked the world on March 22, when she shared how during her major abdominal surgery in January, the presence of cancer had been detected.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she told viewers. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

It was the first time Kate had appeared publicly since Christmas 2023, as she underwent the surgery in mid-January and had a long recovery process prior to the cancer diagnosis.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she continued. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate thrilled royal fans when she revealed on the eve of June 15’s Trooping the Colour that she would be attending the event.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” the princess wrote next to a photo of her posing near her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor England.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she told readers.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate looking luminous in a white upcycled Jenny Packham dress while attending Trooping the Colour. She posed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the other working royals, sharing a sweet moment with husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The princess made a surprise appearance the following month at the men’s final at Wimbledon. She arrived in the royal box to a standing ovation on July 14, wearing a purple dress with her long hair flowing. Kate was joined by her sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews, as well as daughter Charlotte, 9.

Since then, Kate has not made any other public appearances. She and Prince William, 42, spent the remainder of the summer at the country home, Amner Hall, on the grounds of Sandringham in Norfolk, England, with their kids. They then headed north to join other royal family members at King Charles III‘s castle in Balmoral, Scotland.

Kate was photographed with William heading to church services near Balmoral, Scotland, on August 25.