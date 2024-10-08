There’s another royal baby on the way! Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their second child in early spring, Buckingham Palace announced. The couple already share daughter Sienna, 3, and coparent Edoardo’s son, Wolfie, 8, with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang. “They are so excited to be growing their family, but Sienna is probably the most thrilled,” a source close to Beatrice, 36, exclusively tells Life & Style. “She wants a little sister to dote on. Beatrice has had to remind her that she could very well be getting another brother, though!” Boy or girl, Beatrice and Edoardo, 40, “couldn’t be happier,” adds the source. “The entire royal family are over the moon about the wonderful news.”

Her uncle King Charles III has been informed, said the palace, “and both families are delighted with the news.” Beatrice’s baby will be 11th in line to the throne, knocking Bea’s sister, Eugenie, down to 12th place. The princess’ mother, Sarah Ferguson, posted on social media, “Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude.”

The baby news comes at a difficult time for the royal family. In addition to Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew, who has been faced with sex-trafficking allegations, several members, including Charles, Princess Kate Middleton and Bea’s mother, have been battling cancer. In addition, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s estrangement is ongoing.

“Bea’s announcement couldn’t have come at a better time,” an additional insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s given people hope and a reason to smile.”