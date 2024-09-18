Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton‘s kids have stepped up in a big way during their mother’s cancer journey.

Sources exclusively tell Life & Style the Princess of Wales, 42, has been telling Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, to build on this newfound maturity that will afford them more freedom and responsibility within the royal family.

“George and Charlotte have proved beyond measure that their compassion and dedication to the royal family is second to none,” says an insider. “Everyone’s been bowled over by the maturity and strength of character they’ve shown.”

As for the couple’s youngest child, Louis, he “has really grown up a lot,” says the insider. “But his elder siblings have led the way as far as helping out domestically, taking care of practical matters and showing a levelheaded approach that totally belies their years.”

The source reveals that Kate and her husband, 42, “are keen to reward this behavior” and that even their grandfather King Charles III “will certainly be on board with some type of promotion within the Firm, too.”

Adds the insider, “For Kate, it’s the icing on the cake [to see] her children flourish and grow up to be kind, caring souls who put family first.”

Kate appears to be in good spirits ever since she announced September 9 that she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy treatments.

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Giving the public an update on her health, she said, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

After noting that the last few months have been “tough” on her, William and their three kids, she reflected on the journey.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she said. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

A separate source recently told Life & Style the intimate video announcement is a sign of how the illness has changed Kate and how she sees her role as a royal moving forward.

“This has been a life-altering experience that’s not only brought her face-to-face with her own mortality, but it’s given her a new sense of spirituality, and taught her to appreciate the smaller things more, like nature, her children’s laughter, quiet moments with William,” said the insider. “It could have turned out so very differently. But Kate’s counting her blessings and appreciating every day with a little more clarity.”

Now that Kate is finished with chemo treatments, she has officially returned to work. On Tuesday, September 17, Kate met with her Centre for Early Childhood team members and the Kensington Palace staff at Windsor Castle to discuss her early years childhood project.