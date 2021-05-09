Happy birthday, Psalm West! Kim Kardashian‘s youngest son turned 2 years old on Sunday, May 9 — and of course, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family got together to celebrate.

The tiny tot, while rocking an orange reflective vest, enjoyed a fun piñata game with friends and family amid his construction site-themed bash one day before his birthday on Saturday, May 8. His cousins were in attendance, including Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream. The group of kiddos, including older bro Saint West, also enjoyed playing in a bouncy house during the party.

Kim and estranged husband Kanye West welcomed the tiny tot in May 2019. “He is such a sweet baby and always has the most calm, serene look on his face,” an insider told Life & Style in the days following his birth. “He is a great baby and hardly cries, Kris [Jenner] is always calling him Sweet Psalm.” The source also added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch “loves snuggling” with her youngest grandson.

When Psalm was born, he was eagerly welcomed by the entire famous family … except big sister Chicago West, who wasn’t exactly on board with her baby bro in the beginning.

“Chicago didn’t really understand that she was going to have another brother until the baby was born,” a second insider revealed to Life & Style after Psalm’s birth. “There were some jealousy issues to begin with — she’s used to being the youngest and her parents doting on her, but she’s fine now and is adjusting well.”

In October 2020, the KKW Beauty founder shared an adorable photo of the pair via Instagram and gushed that they are now “best friends for life.”

The Skims founder stunned fans when she filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder after nearly seven years of marriage in February 2021. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider previously told In Touch. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

At the time, he news of Kim’s plans to file didn’t “come as a shock,” according to the source. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.” The reality star requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, according to TMZ, but their divorce proceedings are ongoing.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Kim’s youngest child’s 2nd birthday party!