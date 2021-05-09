The most important lady! The Kardashian-Jenner family loves celebrating one another — and Mother’s Day is no exception. The famous crew consists of several mothers, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, and they all deserve to be honored for their parenting prowess.

In February, Kim Kardashian reflected on her first Mother’s Day as a mom when she flaunted a Hermès bag her eldest daughter, North West, painted for her as a gift. “Awwwe, my 1st Mother’s Day present from my Northie,” she showed off the purse in a close-up shot before sharing an Instagram Story video.

“I just wanted to look at this masterpiece, guys,” she said in the clip while holding the designer bag up to the camera. “This bag, North painted for me when she was not even 1 [year] old. What a beautiful masterpiece. [She’s] such a great artist.”

The California native opened up about the lavish gift — also from now-estranged husband Kanye West — in 2014. “Kanye had a box [with a Hermès purse in it] and I opened it up and it was all painted really cool and on my computer was this message that said ‘Play’ and it was a video of my daughter sitting outside painting the purse,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I had thought it was this new artist who had painted this purse [but] it was my daughter. It was amazing.”

Three months later, she shared a stunning photo of mom Kris Jenner in a bikini to honor her for Mother’s Day. “Early Mother’s Day appreciation post for my mom,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “I found this pic and this is not long after having her [fourth] child!!!! MAJOR GOALS always in everything you do, mom! I love you.”

The Skims founder also revealed that she surprised the matriarch with an awesome present. “I was so excited when I found the wedding photographer who shot [my mom] and my dad’s wedding back in 1978,” she added. “I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears!”

