She’s always had it! Kim Kardashian shouted out her mom, Kris Jenner, for Mother’s Day weekend with a throwback bikini photo of the momager shortly after giving birth to Rob Kardashian.

“Early Mother’s Day appreciation post for my mom,” the 39-year-old captioned the incredible pic on Twitter on May 8. “I found this pic and this is not long after having her [fourth] child!!!! MAJOR GOALS always in everything you do, mom! I love you.”

Early Mother’s Day appreciation post for my mom! I found this pic and this is not long after having her 4th child!!!! MAJOR GOALS always in everything you do mom! I love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/2zTywRNKEr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2020

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also revealed she got the 64-year-old an incredible gift for the special day. “I was so excited when I found the wedding photographer who shot [my mom] and my dad’s wedding back in 1978,” Kim explained in a follow-up tweet. “I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears!”

It’s no surprise to see the brunette beauty treating her mother to a memorable Mother’s Day weekend. We wouldn’t be surprised if Kim’s oldest daughter, North West, also had some sweet plans for her “Lovey” up her little sleeve. “North is so much like her mother Kim — and Kim was always a mini-me version of Kris!” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in December 2019. “So, Kris has the best time with her Northy.”

“North lived with Kris on-and-off for a few years so they have a very special connection,” the source added. “North is super mature and loves being around adults and Kris gets such a kick out of how they can have ‘grown-up conversations.’”

It seems like Kim hopes the momager will take the 6-year-old on as a client one of these days. “The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight,” the insider gushed. We could totally see the reality star making Northie a household name like not one, but all of her five daughters.

This Mother’s Day is bound to be a little different due to social distancing measures, but we can already tell it’s going to be just as special.