Making moves. Katie Maloney-Schwartz and husband Tom Schwartz revealed their pregnancy plans during a sneak peek clip for Vanderpump Rules‘ highly anticipated season 9 on Wednesday, April 28.

“Let’s just ask a question,” costar Lala Kent‘s fiancé, Randall Emmett, asked the couple during the scene in the video, which appeared to take place at the news parents’ home. “Are you even trying? Because I don’t even know.”

“I thought once we pulled the goalie, it would like, happen right away,” Katie, 34, responded before turning to her husband of nearly five years, 38. “Maybe you should like go … get your sperm tested.” The Give Them Lala founder, 30, then asked the TomTom bar owner if he slept in the nude.

“Not naked, I feel vulnerable,” Schwartz replied. “I have an irrational fear like an owl’s gonna come through the wall.” The then-expectant mother — who welcomed her first child with the movie producer, 49, in March 2021 — went on to reveal that her future husband was a “free-baller,” which he hilariously chided her for disclosing.

KCR/Shutterstock

Katie and Tom started dating years prior to the Bravo series’ first season in 2013. In August 2016, the longtime loves got married, and their lavish nuptials were featured during season 5. Nearly three years later, the model-actor exclusively told Life & Style that their marriage ended up being timed perfectly based on where they were in their lives as a couple.

“I don’t think it’s marriage, per se, that changed us, I just think it came at a great time,” he revealed in April 2019. “I remember so many people leading up to the wedding telling me I’d never be ready, but like there was a moment in which I was ready but I wasn’t ready up until that very moment — not a day before. I’m glad we waited until we were both ready and on the same page.”

He also dished that there had been “tentative talks but no formal agreements” about their timeline to build a family at that point. “I say within three years we’ll probably knock out a baby or two. I don’t know! There’s a lot of things we’re excited about professionally that we want to get going. I want to see a little more of the world and I just want to be selfish a little longer before I have a kid.”

“I love kids,” he added at the time. “Right now we have our fur babies, Gordo and Butter, so we’re happy about that.”