It seems that there is some serious drama between Bobby Berk and his former Queer Eye costar Tan France. After fans speculated that a feud may have led to Bobby’s exit from the show, the Missouri native seemingly confirmed that there was drama.

“Tan and I had a moment,” Bobby, 42, told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Thursday, January 25. “There was a situation — and that’s between Tan and I — and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

Feud rumors between Bobby and Tan, 40, began to circulate when fans noticed he unfollowed the stylist on Instagram. The move came shortly after the Right at Home author announced he was leaving the Netflix show in November 2023.

While talking to Vanity Fair, Bobby admitted he regretted unfollowing his former costar. “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No,” he said. “Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”

However, Bobby and Tan seemed to put their differences aside when they reunited at the Emmy Awards on January 16 alongside Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

“I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and [Tan’s husband] Rob [France] and the kids,” Bobby continued. “I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound.”

Bobby opened up about where he stands with Tan two months after he announced his exit from Queer Eye.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season. @foreverthefab5.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shortly after Bobby issued the statement, an insider told Us Weekly that he was “asked to leave” the show “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast.”

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show,” the source explained. “The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

However, a second source told the outlet that Bobby “was not asked to leave” and the “decision was amicable.”