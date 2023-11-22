Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington have split after four years of dating and called off their wedding, ​to the surprise of fans. Inside the Queer Eye star’s break up.

Why Did Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington Split?

Antoni and his ex-fiancé, Kevin, decided to part ways after realizing they were on “different paths” during their wedding planning, according to People. A representative for Antoni told the outlet the breakup was “amicable,” saying, “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

Reps for the exes did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

What’s Next for Antoni and Kevin?

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time,” the representative for Antoni said about the former couple’s next steps.

When Did Antoni and Kevin Get Engaged?

The couple got engaged in November 2022 after dating for three years. The reality star presented the news with a grainy Instagram selfie of him and Kevin, with the caption, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Noam Galai / Stringer

Kevin also shared the happy news at the time with a series of photos posted to Instagram. He said of the last photo in the slide – a throwback of the pair dressed as zombies – “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged.”

When Was Antoni and Kevin’s Wedding Scheduled For?

In September 2023, Antoni threw a bachelor party at Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tennessee. Celebrity guests who joined him at the luxury woods resort included his Queer Eye castmate Tan France, model Gigi Hadid and composer ​Benj Pasek.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Antoni told People in May 2023 that he and Kevin were hoping to tie the knot sometime in 2024.

How Did Antoni and Kevin Meet?

The pair ​had been romantically linked since the fall of 2019, when they attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party together.

However, Antoni would later reveal he began dating Kevin in July of that year after posting about their three year anniversary on July 20, 2022.

“Here’s to three years of asking our friends to take way too many pics like these,” Antoni wrote at the time.

Antoni previously told People he and Kevin’s relationship “escalated quickly” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin’s March 2020 trip to Austin, Texas, to visit Antoni while he filmed Queer Eye unexpectedly turned into them living together during the shutdown.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” Antoni previously told People. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.