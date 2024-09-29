Congratulations are in order! Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, got married in a beautiful Sardinia ceremony more than one year after getting engaged.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, September 28, in Sardinia, according to Us Weekly. The intimate wedding was attended by just family members and close friends, including Rebel’s mom and siblings, Sterling Jones, Marissa Montgomery, Melissa Ganzi and more.

The pair had a magical proposal at Disneyland in February 2023, less than one year after they made their relationship public.

“We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise,” the actress wrote via Instagram, sharing photos from the special moment.

In June 2022, the Pitch Perfect star revealed her mystery lover and introduced her girlfriend to the world via Instagram.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Senior Year star gushed, adding the hashtag “Love is love.”

Since their public debut, Rebel and Ramona have continued to share their relationship via social media.

One month after they went public, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Rebel was “very happy all around” and was “relieved” to finally share her relationship with her fans. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world, she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her,” the insider noted in July, adding that it felt like “a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore.”

The following November, the Bridesmaids alum announced that she had welcomed her daughter, Royce, via surrogate.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” the Australian native wrote via Instagram.

Ramona has been Rebel’s coparent since the little one was born.

“It shocks me how much she melts my heart,” Rebel said in an interview with People in March. “And when she says, ‘Mama?’ Lately that’s her new favorite word and that was her first word ever. It just … it melts you. And you’re like, ‘Aw.'” She also opened up about using her last viable embryo for her surrogate to get pregnant and added, “[Royce] opens her eyes and she looks at us. We’re a family now. I’m 42 years old and I have a baby. I’m a mother. It’s a bloody miracle.”

She also said, “Obviously, I knew I’d love her so much because I wanted her so much to come into my world, but the love when I see her little face and I go … it’s like so much. You want to eat her. She’s so cute and adorable.”