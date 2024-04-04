who is mickey gooch jr rebel wilson lost virginity to actor

Mickey Gooch Jr. made headlines after being named as the man whom Rebel Wilson lost her virginity to when she was 35 years old. Who is the actor and what is the pair’s relationship history?

Rebel Wilson Lost Her Virginity to Mickey Gooch Jr.

Rebel made the confession about her sex life in her April 2024 memoir, Rebel Rising.

“Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you,” the actress wrote. She confirmed in a subsequent interview with The New York Times that Mickey was the first person who read her memoir and that he was aware of this revelation before the book came out.

Getty

“I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex,” Rebel wrote in the book. “Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it.”

Rebel admitted that she used to be “embarrassed” by the age when she first had sex but said she wanted to get rid of the stigma that it’s something that needs to happen by a certain time. “Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager,” she told People in March 2024. “People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature.”

Did Rebel Wilson and Mickey Gooch Jr. Date?

Rebel and Mickey dated for about six months in 2015 after being introduced by her Pitch Perfect costar Hana Mae Lee.

“I guess I [got] those lovely sex chemicals into my body for the first time ever, which really bonds me to him,” the Bridesmaids star recalled in Rebel Rising. “I’m at almost my highest weight, but this great guy finds me desirable. It feels amazing.”

She credited Mickey with making her feel “loved and desired.” However, after the pair took their “first big trip away together,” she realized that their “relationship [wasn’t] going to work out.”

Mickey and Rebel are on good terms after their split. In a 2021 Instagram post, he posted an old photo with his ex and wrote, “Throwback Thursday … cheers to the most beautiful girl I know! Inside and out. The Full Package. @RebelWilson.”

Who Is Mickey Gooch Jr.?

Mickey’s IMDb page lists him as a “producer, actor and writer.” His acting credits include Monster Party, Office Uprising, The Head Thieves and more. He also had a small role in Rebel’s 2016 film How to Be Single and is a partner in Skitbags Entertainment and Kodiak Pictures.

After being born and raised in New Jersey, Mickey moved to Malibu, California, where he now resides, according to IMDb.

Mickey comes from a wealthy family, as his father, Michael Gooch, is the founder of GFI Group, a financial planning company.

Amid his relationship with Rebel, Mickey’s troubled past came to light. He previously admitted to struggling with a “life-threatening addiction to alcohol and a frightening variety of hardcore drugs.” He and his mom, Diane Gooch, started a podcast in 2014 where they discussed Mickey’s recovery in hopes of helping others who might be going through a similar situation.