Rebel Wilson is defending the use of type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss. The actress, who lost 80 pounds in 2020, told The Sunday Times that she previously tried Ozempic herself.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets,” Rebel, 44, explained in the interview, which was published on Sunday, March 31. “So I think those drugs can be good.” She explained that she briefly used the drug for maintenance after her weight loss, but said she is no longer taking it.

Rebel’s decision to lose weight came after her doctor advised her that slimming down would give her better odds of success with in vitro fertilization (IVF). “Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” Rebel shared. “People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

However, the Bridesmaids star wanted to have a child, and turned to long walks, as well as a high-protein and low-sugar diet, to lose weight. She welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in November 2022.

Rebel’s interview with The Sunday Times came on the heels of the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising. In the book, which will be released on April 2, she explains how losing weight will also continue to benefit her long-term health. “I’ve passed the ultimate lifesaving test,” she wrote. “I’m not getting some small certificate like in high school; I’m now at less of a risk of diabetes and heart disease, the two-pronged death fork that took my father.”

She also clapped back at critics who said she’s “changed” because she slimmed down. “I haven’t abandoned my fan base,” she insisted. “I haven’t been hypocritical. I still think beauty is in every shape and size. I still love the bigger version of me. I’ve changed and I’m now a healthier person. Who am I hurting? No one. I’m saving my own life.”

In January, Rebel admitted to gaining 30 pounds following her previous weight loss. “It makes me feel bad about myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “It shouldn’t … but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle.”

However, she has acknowledged that her relationship with food continues to be a struggle. “I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models,” she told The Times. “They should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated.”