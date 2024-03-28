Rebel Wilson revealed that she lost her virginity when she was 35 in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. However, she says she has no regrets about waiting.

“Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager,” Rebel, 44, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27. “People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature.”

The Pitch Perfect star added that she hopes her experience can “be a positive message” for others. “You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person,” Rebel said.

Rebel admitted she used to be “embarrassed” about being a virgin back when she was a teenager, while she even lied about when she did the deed. “There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it’ to just get it over with when I was like 23,’” she shared. “Just to really avoid the questions.”

The Bridesmaids actress said that the topic made her so uncomfortable that she would often “leave the room” when her friends would start discussing sex. “And then the people that said, ‘Oh, at 24, it’s so late.’ And then I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh my god, my number’s 35. What the hell? I’m going to look like the biggest loser,’” she recalled.

Rebel went on to reflect on her experiences when she was younger, stating she likely would have “explored” her sexuality more if she had been born two decades later. She added that she never questioned her sexuality because she knew she “was attracted to men” and “that was the normal thing.”

“And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realizing, oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that,” she explained. “And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

The Australia native revealed her romance with Ramona Agruma in June 2022, while they announced their engagement in February 2023.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Opera Australia

“We said YES!” Rebel captioned photos from their engagement via Instagram. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Fans can continue to learn more intimate details about Rebel’s life when Rebel Rising is released on April 2.