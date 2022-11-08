Celebrating baby No. 1! Rebel Wilson‘s girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, threw the Pitch Perfect star a “gorgeous baby shower” ahead of her daughter Royce’s arrival via surrogate.

The Australian star, 42, announced the birth of her first baby, full name Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via Instagram on Monday, November 7. She later shared during an interview with People that her baby shower was filled with “friends from around the world,” and praised Ramona for being “so amazing and such a great partner.”

According to photos shared via Instagram Stories, the shower was filled with so much love. Rebel, for her part, wore a pink dress and held silver and white balloons for one photo. In a second, she and Ramona shared a sweet hug.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” Rebel told People of the meaning behind her baby girl’s moniker. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

The actress said motherhood has been “overwhelming and exciting” thus far.

“My love for her is just overflowing,” Rebel added of her daughter. “She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle.'”

Before announcing Royce’s birth on Monday, Rebel kept her plans to become a mom out of the public eye. However, she did refer to the baby girl as “a beautiful miracle” in her initial Instagram post. The Senior Year star also praised her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Rebel continued, “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly … much respect to all the Mums out there!”

The baby news comes months after Rebel and Ramona took their relationship public this past June.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Bridesmaids alum wrote at the time alongside a hashtag reading, “Love is love.”

Months later, Rebel set the record straight on where she and Ramona stand after engagement rumors started swirling. Shutting down speculation via Instagram Stories in early November, she wrote, “Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged.”