Showing off her baby girl! Rebel Wilson showed off her daughter Royce’s face for the first time following a trip to the Caribbean.

“Rebels of the Caribbean!” the Pitch Perfect alum, 43, captioned a video from their recent trip. “Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure!”

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

In the video, fans watched as Rebel waved to the camera with her baby girl strapped to her chest. The comedian blew a kiss as the video panned out to show the stunning landscape and clear blue waters. This marked the first time that Rebel’s Instagram followers have seen Royce’s face since her birth via surrogate in November 2022.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the Australian star announced via social media at the time. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

She went on to thank her surrogate for the “amazing” and “best gift” of “helping me start my own family.”

The baby news came months after Rebel and now-fiancée Ramona Agruma went public in June 2022. The couple announced their Disneyland engagement on February 19.

“We said YES!” Rebel captioned the Instagram post, which featured the couple sharing a sweet kiss. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

While she’s keeping a good balance about sharing Royce with the public and keeping the baby girl under wraps, Rebel did speak candidly about her decision to become a mom.

“I always wanted to prioritize my career, and I wanted kids my way, but I really did always want to become a mother. I’ve been through the [IVF] process five times now, and the odds are not great when you are over 40, but the process of the technology was really amazing to me,” Rebel explained to Vogue in December 2022. “I decided to go down the surrogate route because I only really had one healthy embryo; it was a hard decision, but I wanted to give myself the best odds. It’s not hugely painful, but you do get quite emotional and have to give yourself shots and get bruises on your stomach, and you feel a bit rubbish for a week afterward. The emotional journey of it was harder for me, but now I have a baby, and my daughter’s going to have a great life because of all that work.”