In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson claims that Adele “hates” her because they were both once plus-size women in Hollywood and mistaken for each other at times.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say,” Rebel, 44, writes in her book, which is set for release on April 2. “This is why, I think, Adele hates me. There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another.”

The Pitch Perfect alum continues of Adele, 35, “I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her (she always quickly turns away from me at the few events where I’ve seen her, as if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds), that she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy.’”

Reps for Adele did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Rebel, who used her plus-size figure in her comedy career with roles like Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect, has long been an advocate for body positivity. She told The Associated Press in 2019, “There’s a lot of pressure on women, especially younger women, to conform to the thin body image. Not everyone can be that way and no one should be ashamed of how they look or suffer bullying and other forms of abuse because of their size and shape.”

However, Rebel hasn’t shied away from changing her shape, either. In 2020, she lost nearly 80 pounds in order to have a better chance of successfully freezing her eggs to have a child. Though she felt “super confident” in her new body, the actress also admitted she felt “sad” that she hadn’t lost the weight sooner.

Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

“Part of me was like, ‘Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?’” she told People in November 2021. “I thought I was the person that [would] never do it. Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I’ll always gain it back. So, I never thought that I could successfully do it.”

She added, “It’s never too late to improve yourself or to improve your health … I shouldn’t feel sad or beat up on myself because of that. I should just feel proud of myself for actually doing it.”

Rebel’s first child, a daughter named Royce, was born via surrogate in November 2022.

Rebel admitted to gaining some of her weight back in a candid Instagram post in January. “Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kgs (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself … it shouldn’t … but it does,” she wrote. “I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

Adele has gone through her own weight loss transformation through the years, having lost 100 pounds.