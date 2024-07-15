RHOC's Jennifer Pedranti’s Spousal Support Sum Revealed

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti’s divorce from ex-husband William Pedranti has been settled, with the TV personality set to receive a little more than $1,000 per month in spousal support.

Per their agreement, William will pay Jennifer, 47, a monthly sum of $1,735 in spousal support, according to court documents obtained by In Touch on Monday, July 15. However, the support will end if the Bravolebrity remarries. Jennifer’s fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, proposed to her in April.

In addition to spousal support, William has agreed to pay his ex $4,674 per month in child support for their four minor children, Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh and Dominic, who will live with Jennifer. This amount will be reduced if Jennifer receives additional income from Bravo for RHOC. The former spouses will share joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

“Employment-related childcare costs shall be split equally between the parties,” the court docs stated, per In Touch.

William and Jennifer agreed not to “make disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other in the presence of any of their children.” The Visgenx CEO agreed to be responsible for health insurance.

Finally, William must pay Jennifer a one-time lump sum of $267,811 “in order to equalize the division of the community assets and debts.” She also received two bank accounts, a retirement account and all interest in her company, Devi Rebel Yoga.

As for William’s takeaways, the businessman was given the total net proceeds — $535,000 — from the sale of their shared Ladera Ranch, California, home. He was also awarded several bank accounts, all interest in Pedranti Construction Management and three cars.

Jennifer Pedranti/Instagram

Jennifer and William were both awarded the money they earned after their split.

The exes separated in September 2021 after nearly 19 years of marriage. William later filed for divorce in March 2022. However, they experienced financial struggles amid their split, which led her to be evicted from their home, as seen in the RHOC season 18 premiere on July 11.

“Since Will and I separated, we have made very little progress in my divorce. Unfortunately, it’s taking Will a long time to turn in financials. He was responsible for the lion’s share of the rent and I was responsible for a small portion,” she told the cameras. “I started seeing a group text with Will and I and the owner of the home, saying, ‘I received partial payment of the rent. Are you gonna pay the rest of the rent?'”

Jennifer moved on with Ryan in September 2020, while she was still married to William. They met at RHOC star Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge’s now-closed gym, CUT Fitness, where Ryan was an employee and Jennifer was a customer.

“Jenn and I, in the first maybe six months of me being at the gym, it went from ‘I don’t know her’ to ‘Hello,’ ‘Good morning,’ ‘Goodbye,’ to then we started to communicate,” Ryan told BravoTV.com in October 2023. “Jenn and her husband had been sleeping in different bedrooms for, I don’t know, two years prior to that.”