RHONJ’s Milania Giudice Rocks Hair Like Mom Teresa in Prom Photo

Milania Giudice took a page out of her mom Teresa Giudice’s book and rocked a voluminous hairstyle for her senior prom. The Real Housewives of New Jersey teen appeared in videos via Instagram of her last hoorah of high school before graduation on Thursday, May 30, and stunned from head to toe.

Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, proudly shared a video of Milania, 18, – who posed for glamorous photos in the backyard of their New Jersey home. Milania donned a 1920s-style gown that featured hand-crafted silver beads, some of which tasseled down her off-the-shoulder sleeves. She tied the icy look together with rhinestone open-toe high heels, silver rings and thin ​dangly diamond earrings.

However, Milania’s hair was the star of the look as it fell in old Hollywood curls while parted to the side. She looked identical to her Bravolebrity mother with the massive volume in her hair, especially when Teresa, 52, married husband Louie Ruelas in 2022.

Speaking of the queen of New Jersey, Teresa flooded Instagram with Milania’s prom content. A massive balloon sign that read “PROM” was propped in front of the estate’s pool and waterfall. Milania and her friend posed for photos in front of the sign upon their arrival. A total of six couples exchanged boutonnieres and corsages while their parents had food waiting for them in the kitchen.

Gia Giudice/ Instagram

Teresa shared a video via Instagram Stories of a finger food arrangement that included sandwiches, hoagies, chips, a charcuterie board and cookies (no, they were not sprinkled).

Milania was one of the first Housewife kids who became a noteworthy supporting castmate. Fans watched her grow from a sassy preschooler into a soon-to-be college student.

On May 19, Milania shared with her Instagram followers that she will be attending the University of Tampa in the fall. Like her older sisters Gia, 23, and Gabriella Giudice, Milania shared her college announcement photos as she was decked out in gear and decor filled with the school’s colors.

In the midst of the “congratulations” messages in the comments section of Milania’s Instagram post, long-lasting Bravo fans couldn’t believe how fast she’s grown up. One person in particular took the words out of all RHONJ fans’ mouths (cue the montage).

“I can’t believe you are old enough to go to college. I still remember you as the silly little girl who said ‘Give me pizza you old troll’ to your dad [Joe Giudice]. I also remember your mother following you around during the first season of RHONJ and you mom would say ‘Milania do fabulous’ and you would pose,’” the fan wrote. “You and your sisters were my favorite kids to watch on all of the housewives franchises. I am so happy that you have grown up to be an amazing young woman who is destined for greatness. I wish you lots of success and good memories throughout your college journey.”