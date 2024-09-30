RHOSLC Cast Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Procedure, Injectables Photos

Which ‘RHOSLC’ Stars Had Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures? Photos and Quotes

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars are always rocking the newest fashion trends, glammed from head to toe and they aren’t shy to dabble in popular plastic surgery procedures.

Whitney Rose is the open book of the group and has listed the injectables and beauty enhancements she’d had so far.

“I have everything. I have Botox, filler in my lips, these are natural,” she told host Andy Cohen while bringing attention to her chest area during the RHOSLC season 1 reunion. Whitney also admitted to getting a “mommy makeover” on her stomach after permanently losing muscle from pregnancy.

She’s not the only Salt Lake City Housewife to go under the knife.