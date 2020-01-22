No one has better convos than Rob Kardarshian and his daughter, Dream Kardashian, and his last video proves it. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip of him having a debate with his 3-year-old over the correct lyrics to “Old Town Road.”

“Dream is the funniest,” Rob captioned the video. To be fair, his mini-me was pretty close when it came to getting the words right. “Can you put the horses in the front?” she said, laughing. “The horse is in the back,” he told her.

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Twitter

Some of Rob’s famous siblings couldn’t help but comment on the adorable post. “She is so so silly!” Kim Kardashian wrote. “She’s so so cute,” commented Khloé Kardashian.

It’s obvious how crazy Rob is about his daughter, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Though the former flames haven’t been together since 2017, they manage to coparent. “In terms of Dream, they try to do the best they can,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style in November. “Both of them have her best interest in mind. Rob may not be the most responsible human, but between him and Kris [Jenner], they make sure Dream has the best of everything. He takes great care of her and has all the help he needs with nannies and music classes and all the fun stuff. He loves her so much.”

Not only does Dream spend time with her dad and grandma, but also with her aunts and cousins, too. “The Kar-Jenners make sure the kids all spend lots of time together and do lots of group playdates or music classes at one of their houses or something fun that they can all participate in,” another source exclusively told Life & Style. “Khloé, Kim and Kourtney [Kardashian] all make sure to spend time with Dream and include her in everything they do with their kids, they absolutely love her.”

Kris is the same way, but in this case with spoiling all her grandchildren and ensuring they get the same amount of gifts from her. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend,” a third insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream, she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids.” No wonder the kids love their Lovey!