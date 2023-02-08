Offering tips! Rob Gronkowski admitted he was “a little shocked” by former teammate Tom Brady’s underwear thirst trap photo following his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen.

“Everything looks good, beside his hand placement,” the retired NFL star, 33, told Entertainment Tonight at Fox’s Sports Day on Tuesday, February 7, adding that Tom, 45, didn’t pose for the photo exactly “right.”

“His hand is not in the right place,” Gronk continued about the California native’s pose where he carefully kept his hand from exposing too much. “He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up! That’s what’s supposed to be showing … You gotta show the package, Tom.”

Tom Brady/Twitter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted the revealing photo of himself posing on a bed in a pair of boxer briefs on Monday, February 6, via his Instagram Stories. The picture was promoting his BRADY underwear line, and fans went crazy over the rare moment. Considering Gronk has also posed in his skivvies for the brand, it’s no wonder he’s an expert when it comes to thirst traps.

Rob Gronkowski/Instagram

Tom’s sexy picture came months after his divorce from Gisele, 42, with whom he shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. The athlete is also a father to son Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Besides his split from his wife after 13 years of marriage, Tom also announced that he is retiring from football. Although he initially said he was stepping away from the field in February 2022, he returned to play one more season with the Bucs. However, it seems he’s done for good.

The former Patriots player admitted there was “a lot of emotions” about his decision to retire, but he’s looking “forward” to the new chapter.

“It’s all pretty new. My friend says, ‘The future happens a day at a time.’ And I think with any great chapter that ends, there’s other great opportunities ahead,” he said during an interview on Sirius XM on Monday, February 6. “And I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time. And I’ll feel some different things I’m sure as things go along, but I’m doing great, in a great space and excited for what’s ahead.”

He continued, “I think there’s a part of me that, there’s always gonna be a part that wants to play and a part of me that, you know, feels like I can play. I think there’s just a decision to know that it’s the right time. So I think for me it’s more of just, it’s gonna end at some point and I think now’s the time.”