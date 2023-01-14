While Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek have been red carpet staples during their nearly decade-long romance, it is their loving and goofy moments they share on social media that make them such couple goals.

Gronk and Camille met while he was in his third year of his storied career playing for the New England Patriots, and the blonde beauty was one of the team’s cheerleaders. While dating between members of the cheer squad and players was prohibited, the New York native couldn’t help himself after getting to know Camille at a 2013 Thanksgiving week charity event for families in need.

The famed tight end managed to get his contact information to Camille. “He ripped off his ‘Hi My name is Rob Gronkowski’ sticker on his T-shirt. He had written on the back of it his phone number,” and had a teammate pass it along to her, the swimsuit model revealed during a 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson.

“I was a rookie. I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, I can’t take this. I can’t take his number.’ And then [his teammate] was like, ‘Just take it,’ and I was like, ‘Okay,’ and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again,” she continued. “I didn’t make it locker room talk. I never spoke about it. Some of my captains now are probably like, ‘Girl, what?’ So, and then I just sat on it for a couple of days and then I FaceTimed him.”

The pair managed to keep their romance under wraps for nearly two full years before coming out publicly in September 2015. Camille made Rob Instagram official with a photo captioned, “Friday night date night,” while openly cheering him on from the stands at a Patriots game with members of Gronk’s family.

The gorgeous twosome made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and have hit plenty of events together in the years since, including movie premieres, the NFL Honors, the ESPY Awards and Sports Illustrated events related to Camille’s success with the magazine’s swimsuit editions. She was the 2019 cover girl and has featured prominently in the annual issues.

Gronk retired from the NFL for a second time in 2022, one year after winning his fourth Super Bowl ring with the Bucs and his relocated New England quarterback, Tom Brady. His 11 stellar seasons in the NFL have guaranteed the athlete a spot in the league’s Hall of Fame.

Camille and Rob are open about sharing how much they care for one another. “Happy birthday to you, my love. Cheers to more life, laughter, love, memories, travel, and dancing together. I love you Roberto James,” the Connecticut native captioned a carousel of Instagram photos in honor of Gronk’s 33rd birthday in May 2022.

