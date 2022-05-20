Always ready for the beach! Camille Kostek made her Sport’s Illustrated debut in 2018 after winning the SI Swimsuit Model Search and has since made bikinis her brand.

Not only is she always showing off her bikini-clad body on social media, but the model has launched a line of swimsuits that embrace every type of body. Being body positive is a huge part of Camille’s platform!

“I was a dancer, so I always loved watching girls perform and dance and just always looked up to them and their bodies. I remembered loving looking at [Jennifer Lopez] because she had a set of hips. And I think that’s what so cool about this day in age is that you do have that reach,” she explained to Sport’s Illustrated during a February 2018 interview. “Being an older sister and having been a young woman, it’s super cool for these women to reach out and share their insecurities or something that they want advice on and kind of being able to be their inspiration. That’s like the most fulfilling thing to ever hear.”

However, she’s also dealt with criticisms about her body over the years.

“I’ve consistently been told that I need to lose weight, and then maybe I could come back and be considered,” she told Reebok in February 2019. “It was really frustrating. I knew that if I was going to be a model, it was going to be in the body type that I am. As an athlete, as a woman with hips and thighs and curves, that was me. Even at the times that I’ve pushed myself to exhausting limits to get myself at my lightest weight, I did not feel comfortable in that skin.”

After years of modeling swimsuits, Camille, who is also known for her public romance with NFL star Rob Gronkowski, has since released two bikini lines with Swimsuits for All.

“Their brand lives at the intersection between fashion and function, and that’s so important to me,” she told Page Six in May 2022 about her second collaboration. “It’s amazing to see so many different women be their true, authentic selves while rocking swimwear. Swimwear celebrates women in their most natural state!”

When it comes to actually designing each piece, Camille loves to have “a mix of sporty, flirty, and feminine silhouettes — and always a dash of spice!”

