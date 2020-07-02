The glow-up continues! Rob Kardashian showed off his new $400,000 Rolls-Royce just days after debuting his dramatic weight loss at sister Khloé Kardashian’s 36th birthday party. “Outside, let it rain,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, captioned one of the photos of his luxe ride.

Clearly, Rob is living his best life these days — and it’s likely his healthier lifestyle is why! The Arthur George founder has “regained his confidence after losing weight,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, adding that Rob “has more energy” than ever.

The California native began his fitness journey in 2018, and with the help of his family — including Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson — he’s finally seeing positive results.

“Khloé and Tristan have been helping Rob with his weight loss and are acting as his personal trainers. They’ve been working out together at Khloé’s home gym – doing cardio, running, pushups and deadlifting,” added the insider. “He’s cut out the junk food and is sticking to a high-protein diet, although he does have ‘cheat days’.”

Over the years, Rob would “isolate himself from the rest of the world and spend days on end eating junk food, watching TV and playing video games,” the source explained, but nowadays, he “seems to have snapped out of it.” As a result, the Kardashians are “proud” of him and “relieved that he’s taking better care of himself.”

In addition to focusing on his weight loss, Rob is all about spending time with his daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. According to a separate source, “running after Dream is the easiest and most fulfilling workout” in his routine.

While Rob and Chyna are no longer romantically involved, she’s still supportive of his journey. “Go, Rob! That’s always good, especially because that’s Dreamy’s dad and I want him to set an example for her,” Chyna previously told Life & Style. “So, I think it’s a positive thing that he’s slimming down and worrying about his health, which is very, very, very important.”

We couldn’t agree more! Keep killing it, Rob. To see photos of his new Rolls-Royce, scroll through the gallery below.