Rob Kardashian Has a Disney Princess-Themed Christmas Tree for Daughter Dream! See All of Their Decorations

World’s best dad! Rob Kardashian showed off his gorgeous home Christmas decor on Tuesday, December 8, and revealed it was completely designed with his daughter, Dream Kardashian, in mind.

Like the rest of his famous family, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, used artistic director Jeff Leatham to deck the halls in his mansion, which was previously owned by momager Kris Jenner.

“THANK YOU so much to @jeffleatham and his wonderful team for always making the Christmas vibe perfect in my house every year!!!” Rob captioned a series of Instagram photos while explaining 4-year-old Dream’s vision for the holidays. “My daughter is about to be so happy!! She wanted a rainbow Disney princess tree so that’s what she gets … Sending LOVE to all!”

“Ahhhh you are the best!!! Thank you for being such an amazing guy and father!! Proud to have you as a friend and spread holiday love in your home!!” the designer responded to Rob’s sweet post.

The Disney theme did not disappoint. All the iconic princesses, including Jasmine, Belle and Snow White, were accounted for along with tons of sparkly bulbs. In front of the tree sat a massive, red geometric bear and small storybook-style carriages could be seen in the background. Of course, every detail was perfectly decorated, including the banisters, which were wrapped in rainbow lights and garland, and a customized “K” doormat designed with candy canes outside.

The festive vibe also spread outdoors. “This is for sure the best thing I bought on Amazon,” Rob wrote about a gigantic inflatable Grinch on his front lawn.

The hot sauce maker’s older sister Kim Kardashian previously revealed in September that Rob not only lives in Kris’ old house, but he has kept the abode looking exactly the same. From the black-and-white checkered floor to the family photo wall, any fan of the reality show would recognize the iconic home instantly since it served as the backdrop for most of the early seasons of KUWTK.

“I’m so grateful we still have it in the family because it makes me really happy,” Kris told Kim while she was touring the house.

Rob is doing an amazing job maintaining the special house. Keep scrolling to see his Christmas decorations!