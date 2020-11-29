That dad love! Rob Kardashian gushed over his daughter, Dream Kardashian, in a heartfelt post two days after Thanksgiving.

“Thankful every day,” the 33-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of his 4-year-old standing up on a car seat in a colorful pajama set on Saturday, November 28.

It’s no surprise to see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star raving about his only child. On Dreamy’s birthday — November 10 — the longtime reality star took to Instagram to share a tribute to his daughter. “Happy birthday to my baby girl!!” Rob wrote at the time. “I am so proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life. Daddy loves you.”

The youngest Kardashian sibling also threw his baby girl, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, a lavish Disney-themed birthday bash on November 11. Dream’s aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shared several snapshots of the magical party, including the Fairy Godmother costume Kourt wore for the occasion. Grandma Kris Jenner rocked a Snow White outfit while granddaughter Penelope Disick dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Dream’s dad didn’t show up in any of the family photos posted to Instagram during her birthday party — but Rob tends to prefer to stay out of the spotlight. At her party, Dream wore a purple princess dress with a matching purple unicorn headband and her long, curly locks styled in a top knot with the rest of her hair draped down her back.

In December 2019, Chyna, 32, told Life & Style exclusively how she keeps Dream’s gorgeous curls shiny and healthy. “As far as Dreamy’s hair, I think that she gets the curliness from me, but the texture from her dad,” the model explained. “But it’s pretty easy. I just wash it, condition it and it just grows out. She’s three … so, it’s not really hard to maintain her curls. All of her pillows are satin because cotton, it dries out your hair,” Chyna added. “But the satin pillows, it keeps the moisture.”

Rob certainly loves being a girl dad — and he has a wonderful mother to help him with being the best father he can be. “Between him and Kris, they make sure Dream has the best of everything,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He takes great care of her and has all the help he needs with nannies and music classes and all the fun stuff. He loves her so much.”