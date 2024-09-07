Rumer Willis Calling on Family to Parent After Split From Beau (EXCL)

Rumer Willis is now raising her firstborn, Louetta, as a single mom – but she’s got the whole of Team Willis plus mom Demi Moore rallying round and helping her pick up the pieces 24/7, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Rumer has handled it all in a very classy way, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t sad for her.”

Screen legend Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter, Rumer, 36, announced that she broke things off with musician Derek Richard Thomas in April 2024 via Instagram.

“I am single-momming it and coparenting,” Rumer wrote.

Their split came a year after welcoming daughter Louetta into the world.

“I’m so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life. I’m forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life,” Rumer stated.

The couple had been dating for some time before going Instagram official in November 2022 and had jammed together a few months prior in May of the same year.

The former Vista Kicks frontman, 30, even played with Rumer’s father, Bruce, 69, in a video posted in August 2022 that had the musician strumming a guitar while the Die Hard star played harmonica.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The couple announced they were pregnant, with Rumer giving birth in April 2023. Before the baby came, the Sorority Row star talked about how excited they were to be parents on a February 2023 episode of the podcast “The Bathroom Chronicles.”

“I was talking to my partner the other day and saying, ‘You know, when I go to the farmers market, I call it church because I leave and I feel so excited,’ ” she said. “And the idea of being able to bring my kids in like a little cart or something brings me so much delight, I can’t even … I can’t wait.”

“It has come as a bit of a shock to people because only a few months ago things seemed to be going so well between her and Derek,” the source says.

“But she’s now telling people it just wasn’t meant to be, that they gave it their best and they realized they’re better off as coparents because the last thing they want to do is try and force it.”

“Rumer is disappointed things fell apart with Derek, she’s going through all those emotions but luckily she has a ton of support.”

Luckily, Rumer has a large family to support her, including sisters Tallulah, Scout LaRue, Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, plus A-list parents Demi and Bruce, who had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which severely limits the retired actor’s ability to communicate.

“She’s got her sisters, she has Emma, and of course her mom,” the source continues.

“They’re all going out of their way to help her and Demi, especially, is there at the drop of a hat to help out.”

“Rumer is also spending plenty of time with her dad, one thing that really makes him smile is when he gets to see the baby, so in his own way, Bruce is helping too.”