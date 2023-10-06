Rumer Willis is slamming haters after she recommended items she can’t live without, which included a very pricey list of goods including some for her new daughter. Several Instagram users took it as a chance to call her a “nepo baby” and some even cruelly asked what she’s accomplished career-wise.

The Dancing With the Stars champ, 35 addressed her article in The Strategist, where she gushed about a $370 cashmere baby chest carrier, $1,699 nursery chair, a $195 collagen cream, a $60 water bottle and a $75 candle in a Thursday, October 5, Instagram Stories video titled “Please don’t be an a–hole.”

Rumer looked into the camera and said, “I would never normally post what I just posted, but I felt inclined to share because I was really taken aback by the level of negativity and just trolling,” In the previous Story, she shared a screenshot of an article from The Strategist titled “What Rumer Willis Can’t Live Without” while showing a scroll of negative comments.

“I know I should come to expect this because it’s what people do and think it’s OK to treat other people that way, but regardless of whether you like me or not or think I’ve accomplished anything in my life or not, I’m also just a human being who has feelings so attacking me is … I don’t know, I have feelings,” the House Bunny star explained. She continued. “I’m a sensitive human being and I would really greatly appreciate it if you weren’t so nasty to me and weren’t so mean to me.”

For the trolls who claimed she had a lack of accomplishments, Rumer defended the things she’s done in life and said, “I’m still working a growing and trying to find my zone of excellence.”

The Sorority Row actress addressed her article in The Strategist, telling viewers, “I love finding things that bring me joy, things that I want to share with other people that bring them joy, which was my intention in sharing. Even though you can label and call me a nepo baby or whatever it is, I’m also just a person.”

In The Strategist‘s Instagram post about her article, the site included her quote, “I go really bougie and get this glorious rose water from Erewhon and I fill up my Stanley cups with the little rabbit pellet ice. And then I put some rose water in and some mint and lemon, and I have them all over the house,” about her expensive water tumblers.

One user commented, “My eyes rolled straight back into my head reading this,” while another added, “Nepo baby wish lists? She was never an it girl nor serious about her looks and beauty. I’ll pass.” One user got personal, commenting to the page, “You’ve definitely run out of material when you’re posting about the unaccomplished daughter of an actor & actress,” referring to Rumer’s dad, Bruce Willis and mom Demi Moore. However it wasn’t all bad, as one fan wrote, “I love an unapologetically decadent list like this.”