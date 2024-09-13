Bradley Steven Perry

Sabrina’s first public relationship was with fellow Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry. They were first romantically linked in 2014, and the “Taste” singer previously opened up about their first date while speaking to J-14.

“[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out. [It was] like the pirate movies, like, they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute,” she said at the time.

Their romance wasn’t meant to be and they called it quits after one year of dating in 2015. Nearly one decade after their split, the Good Luck Charlie alum reflected on their relationship during a January 2024 episode of his “The Sit and Chat” podcast.

“My first girlfriend’s doing way better than anyone mostly in the world, I would say,” Bradley said at the time, jokingly adding, “She’s way too good for this podcast.”

While he didn’t state Sabrina’s name, he hinted at her identity by saying “she does a little bit of singin.’”

“Also, wish her nothing but the best. I don’t even have to ’cause she’s already got it,” he continued. “I don’t think she gives two f–ks. She wouldn’t even know [who I am]. She would go, ‘Who?’”