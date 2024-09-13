Sabrina Carpenter Keeps Her Love Life Private: Inside Her Dating History Including Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter has had quite a successful career by singing about her love life, though she has chosen to keep most personal details regarding her dating history out of the spotlight.
After she released her Short n’ Sweet album in August 2024, listeners started to speculate that the album focuses heavily on her past fling with Shawn Mendes. Meanwhile, the song “Bed Chem” is rumored to be about her most recent love interest, Barry Keoghan. In light of the new album, several fans are wondering who else Sabrina has dated since entering the spotlight.
Deal of the DayThese ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Life & Style does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.