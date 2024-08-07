Sabrina Carpenter Didn’t Ask Taylor Swift’s Permission for Skims

Yes, Sabrina Carpenter posed in an advertisement for Kim Kardashian’s lingerie brand Skims. No, she didn’t have to beg “Please, Please, Please” for bestie Taylor Swift’s permission.

Sabrina, 25, who previously denied her Skims collab being a hindrance to her friendship with the “Fortnight” singer, echoed her statement during a recent interview with Variety.

“She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace,” the “Espresso” hitmaker gushed of Taylor, 34, to the publication. “The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

Kim, 43, and Taylor’s feud is a tale for the millennial ages. So, when Sabrina rocked baby pink lingerie for the April Skims launch, fans assumed it caused a problem with the “Cruel Summer” artist. At the time, the former Disney star had just finished opening for Taylor’s Latin American leg of the Eras tour.

Sabrina was first asked if her Skims collaboration caused drama between her and Taylor in July during an interview with Rolling Stone.

Getty

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” the “Nonsense” singer told the outlet, referencing Taylor and Kim’s rivalry. “In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So, it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

Sabrina and Taylor have been working late because they’re singers, but the pop stars still support each other from afar.

On July 4, Sabrina shared her gratitude via Instagram after reaching a milestone “first” in her career and the “Blank Space” artist sent her bff all the love.

“And just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!! I can’t wait to see you on the road,” Sabrina captioned the post.

Taylor commented, “SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER.”

Now, as for Taylor and Kim’s beef – well, it may seemingly never die down.

It all started in 2016 when The Kardashians star’s then-husband, Kanye “Ye” West, released his song “Famous.” The tune quickly became a hit and the lyrics dissed Taylor, who the rapper referred to in the single as a “bitch.” Ye, 47, claimed Taylor allowed him to use the verse that mentioned her, to which she agreed to a certain extent. However, she claimed to have drawn the line at the “bitch” reference. Kim entered the drama when she stuck up for the “All Falls Down” musician and lied by backing up his claims with an edited recording of their phone conversation.

Getty

Karma may be Taylor’s boyfriend (hi, Travis Kelce), but it is also her.

In April, two weeks after Sabrina’s Skims collab dropped, Taylor released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Included in the tracklist is a song titled “thanK you aIMee.”

The song, which only has the letters K-I-M capitalized, seemingly reflected on their bitterness toward each other for nearly the past decade. Taylor may have not publicly confirmed that the song is about the beauty mogul, but she didn’t make the puzzles hard to piece together for her fans.