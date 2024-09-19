Sabrina Carpenter Praises Christina Aguilera After Britney's Shade

It looks like Sabrina Carpenter likes the “taste” of revenge!

The “Espresso” singer, 25, was featured in a TikTok video posted by Christina Aguilera on Wednesday, September 18, and the two lip-synced a scene of Kylie Jenner talking on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“I’m obsessed with my mom,” Sabrina mouthed before panning the camera to Christina, 43.

The “Genie in a Bottle” artist smiled while a producer from The Kardashians could be heard asking, “So, you’re saying you’re her favorite?”

“That’s exactly what I’m saying,” Sabrina continued as she laid her head on Christina’s shoulder.

The TikTok seemed like it could be a pointed dig at Christina’s early 2000s rival Britney Spears. Britney, 42, seemingly threw shade at Sabrina in a since-deleted Instagram video after the “Taste” songstress’ Video Music Awards performance on September 11. During the performance, she reenacted the iconic 2003 VMAs moment featuring Britney, Christina and Madonna. However, the “…Baby One More Time” artist didn’t seem thrilled with Sabrina’s tribute.

“I didn’t watch the VMAs. . . but I did see stuff on my phone from YouTube of Sabrina Carpenter,” Britney said. “Why is she kissing an alien on stage?”

The Crossroads star said that while she “adored” Sabrina and “loves her to death,” she had a hard time getting on board with Sabrina’s version of her performance.

“I didn’t understand that part,” Britney explained, referring to the alien kiss. “Why didn’t she kiss a girl? That was weird.”

The “Toxic” artist added, “This Sabrina girl said my name on the red carpet and I thought that was kind of cool. I forget I’m famous sometimes.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

However, Sabrina and Christina’s apparent upcoming collaboration could simply be a result of the “Please Please Please” singer’s longtime adoration of the “Dirrty” artist. Last month, Sabrina revealed that several of the songs on her album Short n’ Sweet were inspired by Christina.

“I love Christina,” Sabrina told Paper Magazine in an interview published on August 21. “That was one of my very first idols and icons. I was 11 years old and you couldn’t get her name out of my mouth. She’s very special to me. Those songs raised me.”

Britney and the “I Turn to You” singer were pitted against each other when they first arrived on the music scene in 1999. However, it wasn’t until after their 2003 VMAs performance with Madonna, 66, that the two women really butted heads. Britney and Christina both shared a kiss with Madonna on stage, but it was Britney’s kiss that got the most attention. After Britney and Madonna locked lips, the cameras panned to Britney’s then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake to see his reaction. Christina and Madonna’s kiss was barely shown and the “Candyman” artist later admitted to feeling like that was a “cheap shot.”

Their feud only worsened when Christina described Britney as a “lost little girl” during their VMAs rehearsals. In 2004, Christina told Us Weekly that Britney was “not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way.”

Years later, it seemed as though Christina and Britney’s feud had been put to bed, but in 2021, the “Oops! I Did It Again” singer slammed Christina for not speaking out during her conservatorship struggles.

Two years later, though, it seemed as if Christina was really ready to move on when she sat down for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 17, 2023. Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me, would debut one week later and Jimmy, 56, asked Christina if she thought she’d be mentioned in the book.

“I’m hoping that everything is all good with her and everything’s beautiful,” Christina said. “I think the future should be celebrated.”