So sweet! Scott Disick took to Instagram on Monday, April 20, to share an adorable photo of his daughter, Penelope Disick, at the beach. “My little precious,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, captioned his post of the 7-year-old.

Of course, Scott’s fans couldn’t help but gush over the cute shout-out. “OMG! She’s totally your twin,” one user wrote. “She is so beautiful! You’re such a good dad,” added another. “Your genes are strong, man!” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “The perfect mixture of her parents.”

While Penelope and brothers Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, have primarily been staying with their mom, Kourtney Kardashian, amid the coronavirus pandemic, she and Scott are doing their best to ~keep up~ with the corparenting.

The Poosh.com founder, 41, “knows that the kids have to see their dad,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. Because Scott and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, “are not leaving the house,” Kourtney feels “it’s OK for them to go between the two.”

Even ahead of the global outbreak, Scott’s tots, especially Penelope, loved spending time with her dad and his ladylove.“Sofia simply adores Penelope,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style in January, shortly after the trio took a holiday vacation.

“She and Scott were in Aspen and Sofia spent as much time with Penelope as possible,” the insider said at the time. “They shopped and played silly games, but the highlight was hitting the bunny slopes together.”

The source also noted that being around Penelope “only bolsters” Sofia’s “dream of someday having a little girl of her own.” While it’s unclear if Scott and Sofia, 21, have discussed starting a family, a third source told Life & Style that marriage is definitely on the table.

“Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question,” the insider said. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

