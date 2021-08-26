Woof, woof! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin seemingly got a dog together, over ten months after they sparked romance rumors for the first time.

“Our crazy [little] baby. Miss [you],” the 20-year-old captioned a cute video of the playful grey puppy being held by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, while they laid on a couch. It appears the video was from another time, as the model claimed that she missed the dog — and the happy couple is currently enjoying a lakeside vacation in an undisclosed area.

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Amelia’s family — which includes mom and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, actor dad Harry Hamlin and fellow model sister Delilah Belle Hamlin — has several dogs, so it is unclear if this puppy has been part of the Hamlin family and is now coming under the ownership of Amelia and Scott specifically.

A rep for Ameila had no comment to Life & Style.

The Bravo star, 58, opened up about her feelings toward the Flip It Like Disick star’s relationship with her younger daughter earlier this month. “How do you think I feel?” Lisa told Andy Cohen while appearing on Watch What Happens Live. “Listen, I will say this: Amelia’s very happy right now and you really want your kids to be happy, so Harry and I are very thrilled that she’s happy.”

However, she previously expressed concern during the June 30 episode of RHOBH. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it,” Lisa revealed to her costars at the time. “Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, ‘Welp …,’ I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it.”

An insider told Life & Style in April that the QVC host was “initially wary of Scott” when the pair started dating in October 2020 “because she’d heard about his playboy reputation.” However, “she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source noted. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

As for Amelia’s dad, 63, a second insider said that he is “a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart. While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young.” They added that “from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere. But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”

Scott and Amelia first sparked romance rumors when they attended Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together in October 2020. They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.